Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

