Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Sells $4,950,984.40 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith A. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Keith A. Bentley sold 49,769 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $3,045,365.11.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a PE ratio of 112.27.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,628,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

