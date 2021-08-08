FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

