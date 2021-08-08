Chun Yu Wong Sells 143,788 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $40.05 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coursera by 164.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $262,230,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

