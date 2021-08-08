Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,095,640.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $4,095,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $552.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.09. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $563.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

