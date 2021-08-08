CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

TSE H opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.52. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company has a market cap of C$18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

