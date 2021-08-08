CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.
TSE H opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.52. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company has a market cap of C$18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.