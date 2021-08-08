Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CSFB cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.13.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

