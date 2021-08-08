Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:L opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

