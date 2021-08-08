Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 256.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,798 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Barclays by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

