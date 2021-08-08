Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Stoneridge worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SRI opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

