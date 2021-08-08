Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 787 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

