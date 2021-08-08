Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $86.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.63.

