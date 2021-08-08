Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 112,021 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 424.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 307,425 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

