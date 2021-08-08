Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $715,000 Position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wireless Telecom Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.86. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

