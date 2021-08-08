Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,780,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000.

SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

