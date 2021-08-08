Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $747,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

ACI opened at $24.56 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

