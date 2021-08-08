DHT (DHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

