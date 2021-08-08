Yalla Group (YALA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Yalla Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Yalla Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. On average, analysts expect Yalla Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.00. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

