Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $187.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $200.68 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $742.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $792.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.41 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $901.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.