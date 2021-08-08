$732.46 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $732.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $718.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

