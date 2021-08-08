Reviewing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A MSCI 37.97% -180.78% 17.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zhihu and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 4 0 3.00 MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71

Zhihu presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.16%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $593.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than MSCI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $207.23 million 26.72 -$79.32 million N/A N/A MSCI $1.70 billion 30.58 $601.82 million $7.83 80.32

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSCI beats Zhihu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

