Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 26,749 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 152.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

