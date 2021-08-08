Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,037 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.14 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

