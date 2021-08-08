Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVET. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

