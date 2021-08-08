PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $298.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

