Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $907,000 Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 382.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HBT Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

