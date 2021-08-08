Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $302.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.61. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $118.08 and a 12-month high of $307.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

