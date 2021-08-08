Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Chiasma worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chiasma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chiasma by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chiasma during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chiasma alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.