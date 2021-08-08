Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 269,547 shares.The stock last traded at $19.87 and had previously closed at $20.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $724.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58.
In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
