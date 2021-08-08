Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 269,547 shares.The stock last traded at $19.87 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $724.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

