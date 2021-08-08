Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 41,878 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

