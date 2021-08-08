Insider Buying: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Major Shareholder Buys $14,400,000.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

