SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 44,800 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $350.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Truist Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

