Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYNT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 754.29. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

