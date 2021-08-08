Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

