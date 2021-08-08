The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello Sells 5,000,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 104,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
