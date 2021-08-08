The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello Sells 5,000,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 104,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

