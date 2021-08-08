SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

SWI stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

