Euronext’s (EUXTF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

