Piper Sandler Cuts Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target to $3.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 224.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth about $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgalign by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Surgalign by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

