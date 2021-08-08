Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.