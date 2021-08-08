Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.60

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 15544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,787 shares of company stock worth $2,954,562. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

