Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 6.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.74. 4,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 582,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228 in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ontrak by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

