Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.28. Adagene shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adagene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

