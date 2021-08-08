Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.28. Adagene shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adagene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57.
About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.