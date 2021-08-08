Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

