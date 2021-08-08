CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 8.2%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 8,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 313,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.