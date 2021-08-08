Truist Securities Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

