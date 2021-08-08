Raymond James Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $63.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

