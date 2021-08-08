Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Information Services stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$17.20 and a 52-week high of C$33.87.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
