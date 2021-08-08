Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$17.20 and a 52-week high of C$33.87.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.6410286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.