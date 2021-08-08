Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIF. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

LIF stock opened at C$48.90 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.1548248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

