Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIF. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.17.
LIF stock opened at C$48.90 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
