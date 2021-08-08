Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LexinFintech alerts:

This table compares LexinFintech and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.76 $91.18 million $0.48 15.52 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.20 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.49

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 16.51% 37.40% 9.51% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lufax 1 4 7 0 2.50

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 81.54%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 126.66%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Summary

Lufax beats LexinFintech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.