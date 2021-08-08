Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) PT at $173.06

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.07. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

